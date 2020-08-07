Gambia: UDP Sends Condolences Over Chiekh Ahmed Tidiane Niass Demise

7 August 2020
The Point (Banjul)

The United Democratic Party (UDP) has sent condolences to the families of the venerable Sheik Al Islam, EL-Hajj Ibrahim Niass over the demise of Chiekh Ahmed Tidiane Niass.

Below reads the full text of the message:

"On behalf of the National Executive Committee and the entire United Democratic Party, we write to express our deepest condolences and sympathies on the passing of the Khalifa General Chiekh Ahmed Tidiane Niass to the family of the venerable Sheikh Al Islam, EL-Hajj Ibrahim Niass-RTA Medina Kaolack and to all the Talibehs and

followers of the late Khalifah General in The Gambia, Senegal Nigeria and indeed the whole of Africa .

We pray that Almighty Allah may grant his soul al Jannah. This message is extended to Sheikh Muntaga Faye, the Representative of the Khalifa General in the Gambia, to His Excellency, Mr. Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal and indeed to all our brothers and sisters in Senegambia."

SIGNED

Alhaji Ousainou A.N.M. Darboe

Secretary General and Party Leader

