South Africa: Khutsong Police Station Temporarily Closed Due to Covid-19 Related Incident

7 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

All communities serviced by Khutsong police station are advised that the police station Community Service Centre has been temporarily closed after one of its members tested positive for Covid-19.

The Community Service Centre will be operating from the detective boardroom which is located inside the police station.

The community is advised to call 10111 for all emergencies and complaints which needs to be attended by Khutsong police station or Sector vehicle number at 071 675 7189 / 071 675 7372

The telephone lines at Khutsong police station Community Service Centre will not be accessible for the duration of the closure.

The building will be undergoing decontamination and will be operational again on Saturday 08 August 2020

That SAPS management apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this.

The Station Commander can be contacted at 082 463 0372

