South Africa: Look to Women to Future-Proof the World

6 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Christine Wu

The Covid-19 pandemic, amplified by heightened global awareness around inequality, has thrust a new spotlight on the struggle for gender parity.

Globally, the majority of health workers - those in constant contact with Covid-19 patients - are women. Moreover, women are more likely than their male counterparts to engage in low-paying opportunities in the informal economy and are therefore more exposed to a loss of income during lockdown conditions.

As primary caregivers, many women have also had to take on additional responsibilities, like teaching, while schools and daycare services are closed. Studies also show that gender-based violence increases during periods of disaster and that internationally, women are generally in a weaker financial position than men.

As the economy gradually opens up and more people return to work in the radically changed environment imposed by Covid-19, it presents an opportune moment to reflect and ask: are we committed to real, sustainable action when it comes to corporate life? How do we ensure that the pandemic doesn't fuel an increase in gender-based inequality?

The corporate landscape

Numerous studies emphasise the benefits of gender diversity in the workplace.

Appointing women in top positions is empirically proven to be financially beneficial. A 2011 study...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Warns Nigeria of Al-Qaeda's Reach As Buhari Advises Forces
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
South African Comedian, Wife Apologise Ahead of Court Case
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.