Zimbabwe: Cabinet Rescheduled

THE Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda has said next week's Cabinet meeting rescheduled to August 18 would be held on a virtual platform.

In a statement, Dr Sibanda advised "all cabinet members that next week's Cabinet meeting has been rescheduled to 0900 hours on Tuesday, 18th August, 2020 on a virtual platform.

Details relating to the actual modalities for the meeting will be provided in the usual manner".

Zimbabwe will on Monday celebrate the Heroes Day while on Tuesday the country will mark the Defence Forces Day.