Zimbabwe: Cabinet Rescheduled

7 August 2020
The Herald (Harare)

THE Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda has said next week's Cabinet meeting rescheduled to August 18 would be held on a virtual platform.

In a statement, Dr Sibanda advised "all cabinet members that next week's Cabinet meeting has been rescheduled to 0900 hours on Tuesday, 18th August, 2020 on a virtual platform.

Details relating to the actual modalities for the meeting will be provided in the usual manner".

Zimbabwe will on Monday celebrate the Heroes Day while on Tuesday the country will mark the Defence Forces Day.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. Warns Nigeria of Al-Qaeda's Reach As Buhari Advises Forces
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
South African Comedian, Wife Apologise Ahead of Court Case
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.