Malawi flourishing defender , former Nyasa Big Bullets player, Charles Petro came off the bench and inspired his Moldovan Club, Sheriff FC to a 4-1 win against their archrivals Petrocuba in the National first division league on Wednesday night.

The defender opened hus account for the Europena club when he added the fourth goal for his side in the 64th minute as they were already leading 3-1.

He scored a scintillilating goal with his left foot outside the penalty box

"It feels great to score my first goal," said Petro.

The Malawians defender said he wants to help his side win the league title this seasom

The win cements his side's lead in the league, as they opened a five-point gap at 24 points against Petrocuba.

The other goals from his colleagues were scored by Gabrijel Boban after 27 and 42 minutes, while Franc Castaneda netted the third one, four minutes before Petro.

Sheriff FC have maintained their unbeaten record from the eight games that have been played so far in the league.

Petro is also a regular and trusted defender for the Malawi national football team.

And Malawi national team coach Meke Mwase said he was delighted with the defender's exoloits.

He signed a three-year deal with Sherif FC.