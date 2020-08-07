Malawian Defender Petro Opens Sheriff Account in Moldovan National League

7 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi flourishing defender , former Nyasa Big Bullets player, Charles Petro came off the bench and inspired his Moldovan Club, Sheriff FC to a 4-1 win against their archrivals Petrocuba in the National first division league on Wednesday night.

The defender opened hus account for the Europena club when he added the fourth goal for his side in the 64th minute as they were already leading 3-1.

He scored a scintillilating goal with his left foot outside the penalty box

"It feels great to score my first goal," said Petro.

The Malawians defender said he wants to help his side win the league title this seasom

The win cements his side's lead in the league, as they opened a five-point gap at 24 points against Petrocuba.

The other goals from his colleagues were scored by Gabrijel Boban after 27 and 42 minutes, while Franc Castaneda netted the third one, four minutes before Petro.

Sheriff FC have maintained their unbeaten record from the eight games that have been played so far in the league.

Petro is also a regular and trusted defender for the Malawi national football team.

And Malawi national team coach Meke Mwase said he was delighted with the defender's exoloits.

He signed a three-year deal with Sherif FC.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Warns Nigeria of Al-Qaeda's Reach As Buhari Advises Forces
S.Africa: Comedian, Wife Apologise
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Mnangagwa Names VP Chiwenga As New Zimbabwe Health Minister

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.