Malawi: First Lady Opens Up - Born-Again Christian, Met Chakwera During Scom Meetings in College

First Lady Monica Chakwera has spoken for the first time with the media narrating her inspirational story of a typical Malawian girl who grew up in the remote of Mwazisi in northern region's district of Rumphi.

In an exclusive interview with Rainbow Television aired on Thursday, the calm and composed First Lady underlined that the story of her has always been defined by her relationship with God.

An accountant and a social worker by profession, a pastor and a mother of four, Monica Chakwera met the youthful Lazarus in the university during the Student Christian Organisation of Malawi (Scom) meetings.

"He [was at Chancellor College studying Theology and I was at Polytechnic [Unviersity of Malawi constituent colleges] studying Business Administration. We first met during series of SCOM meetings. I was a born again and he, too, was," she said.

In her 42 years of marriage, Monica Chakwera--who is a professional accountant and confidently says 'I am very good at money issues', has worked in a number of international organizations as an accountant.

Some of them include: British Council, Irish Aid, Delloite, Icrisat and several others.

On her upbringing, Madam Chakwera--who enjoys nsima, the country's staple food ade from maize flour with there're (Okra), shares the story of most girls in Malawi. She grew up in Mwazisi in Rumphi, struggled with fees and, at one point; Save the Children organisation came to her rescue.

"I thank God that He gave me the grace and favour to come this far. I am really indebted to Him for that," she said, adding that: "the first time I left village was when I was going to begin secondary school at Likuni Girls Secondary School."

As a human being, Madam Chakwera says she has had her moments of pain and disappointment but thanks God that she has a great a family - now the first couple and first family at Plot Number One.

"My children have never given me sleepless nights. They are well bred and I am thankful for that. One of the happiest moments in my life was to see all my children get married. Their weddings were immaculate," she said.

On her role as a First Lady, Madam Chakweta said she already has a Foundation that has been running for years.

"My passion is with street kids. I have done so much to help and I am excited that I will do more. I also have interest in the girl child, we need to contain early marriages," she said.

Thokozani Chiromo, a woman living in the high density Mtandire Township, said she listened to the interview and was inspired by the First Lady's story.