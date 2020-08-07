Namibia: City of Windhoek Holds Workshop for Women Entrepreneurs

7 August 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The City of Windhoek (CoW), this week conducted an 'improve your business' training workshop for 26 females youth entrepreneurs with existing businesses.

Leah Olu-King, Coordinator of the business training from CoW said she was very impressed with the participants, because most of them closed their businesses to attend the workshop.

"They are committed, with sharp minds, therefore it is clear that our young people want to make a difference and contribute to the development of this country," she added.

One of the workshop participants, Josefina Endjala, who owns a business called 'Patriotik', selling quality leather bags with local and African themes as her inspiration, described the training as beneficial for her business. "One of the important benefits is helping us understand what it takes to expand our businesses," she emphasised.

She said even though COVID-19 has negatively affected her business, since her main target market are tourist, but with the new skills she is acquiring, she is hopeful this will make her business more resilient and sustainable going forward.

The workshop focused on planning for your business, record keeping, buying and stock control, marketing, costing, people and production.

CoW said participants will be supported, monitored and evaluated for period of time after the workshop to ensure that learning has taken place.

"The workshop is the fist of a series that will be presented on an ongoing basis over the next three years and flows out of a training needs assessment done by the City's 10 constituencies," they informed.

The training is sponsored and supported by City of Windhoek, the Ministry of Gender and Child Welfare, the United Nations through their UNWOMEN programme, the De Beers Group of Companies and Kongalend.

Caption: One of the workshop participants, Josefina Endjala, who owns a business called 'Patriotik' with her products.

