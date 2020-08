press release

Komga Magistrate's Court sentenced a 45-year-old man by the name of Arnold Magengelele to undergo eight (08) months imprisonment or pay a fine of R4000-00. The accused was sentenced on Thursday, 06 August 2020 at Komga Magistrate's Court.

On 27 March 2019 police received valuable information about a shack that was selling drugs in the Old location, Komga. The police followed the lead and arrested the 45-year-old man in Old Location, Komga at about 22:30 in possession of Mandrax tablets.