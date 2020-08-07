South Africa: Exiled in the Land of Bland

7 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Helen Walne

You never know when your body's going to give you a wake-up call - and strip your mealtimes of any meaning.

It's happened. Now all I need are the Stokies, the mild shuffle, the exaggerated clearing of the throat as I enter Clicks, the stained white T-shirt stretched over my stomach. I have become one of Them. (I have also, seemingly, become a man.)

For the longest time, I have been scornful of the Gaviscon gang. In the pharmacy, I'd watch middle-aged men with flushed faces and too-long toenails pick up bottles of the stuff. Portly women wearing Crocs would stuff boxes of Rennies into their trolleys. And I would smirk a little as I fondled packets of pearl barley, imagining my intestines gleaming and glossy; my stomach doing its job in a neat and faintly Iyengar fashion. I would never be common enough to suffer from digestive issues.

Then my mother got sick. The Plague came. My mother died. I swallowed my sadness and anxiety: profiteroles for breakfast; beer for lunch; hand-rolled cigarettes with hand rolls for snacks; rusks for everything; endless slices of toast; mayonnaise dipped in carrots; coffee, coffee, coffee; wine for dinner; microwaved cheese. One day...

