Namibia: Agribank Resumes Face-to-Face Lectures

AGRIBANK'S Agri Advisory Services Division resumed face to face training and lectures, following the easing of the Covid-19 regulations on gatherings, with new protocols and guidelines that are put in place to curb the spread of the pandemic.

The bank's livestock technical officer Erastus Ngaruka said they are following the health protocols as set out by the ministry of health, which includes hand sanitizing, mandatory wearing of masks at public places and maintaining social distancing, among others.

"The division just responded to farmers who have been longing for our events and we are maintaining our gathering to a limited attendance target of merely 50 people to be able to manage social distancing during our training session. In fact, we have sent out a clear message to the farmers about our new guidelines and protocols about Covid-19 and they have been adhered to throughout our last event and we hope to maintain it the same way," Ngaruka explained.

The first lecture for farmers after the suspension of face to face training was held at Otjiwarongo recently and covered a wide range of topics, which included goats and sheep management, breeding, reproduction as well as various aspects of animal health.

"The lectures will continue, we are busy reviewing our training plan and for the month of August, we are planning to host one evening lecture in Windhoek on Thursday, 6 August and another at Rietfontein on Tuesday, 11 August, an information day at Omatako on 12 and lastly, a lecture atTsumeb on 13 August," Ngaruka said.

*Petrus Nehale is a public relations assistant at Agribank.