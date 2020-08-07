Namibia: Minister Pushes Value-Addition On Timber

MINISTER of environment, forestry and tourism Pohamba Shifeta says the local transportation of rosewood timber will be allowed in an effort to boost the local timber industry.

"We believe that through value addition we will be able to promote the local timber industry and enhance its growth to contribute to lasting economic growth and development," Shifeta yesterday said at a a press briefing.

During the briefing, Shifeta announced the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism will resume the issuing of transport permits for already harvested timber destined for the local market only, but new timber harvesting activities remain prohibited.

This comes after the ministry imposed a ban on the harvesting and transport of rosewood timber by halting the issuing of environmental clearance certificates, as well as transport and timber harvesting licences, in March.

"Over the past few years, many members of the general public have expressed genuine concerns with regards to the harvesting and utilisation of hardwood timber resources.

"Accordingly and in response, the ministry has emphasised the need for all timber harvesting activities to be undertaken in compliance with existing legislative requirements," Shifeta said.

In recent years, Namibia has been faced with the growing issue of raw rosewood timber being illegally transported to foreign markets, while the Constitution strictly prohibits the sale of unprocessed rosewood.

Shifeta said although local timber exporting is back on the table, no export permits will be issued for unprocessed or semi-processed timber.

"This is to ensure full compliance with Regulation 12 (3) of the regulations of the Forest Act, 2001 (Act No. 12 of 2001), which prohibits the export of forest produce unless authorised by the director of forestry for special purposes such as research, education, cultural or disease identification," he said.

He said these special purposes do not include the commercial transport of unprocessed timber.

For commercial exports, timber must be processed.

To achieve this, value addition of timber through finished or semi-finished products is essential, Shifeta said.

"The above conditions are aimed at promoting the sustainable utilisation of our timber and forest resources as well as stimulating lasting and sustainable economic growth and employment creation in the country. The harvesting of forest produce in Namibia must directly support . . . poverty reduction, employment creation, economic empowerment, and enhancing environmental and ecological sustainability.

"The main reason for these interventions has been to ensure that these timber resources, which are scarce and so precious to Namibia, are utilised on a sustainable basis for the benefit of all Namibians, both present and future," he said.

Regarding timber awaiting export, Shifeta said those outside the country's borders who have purchased timber still have ownership of their wood resources, but will need to comply with the current stipulations for export.

"What they need to do is make sure they use local industries -- factories here -- to process them and to comply with the law. Then they can export.

"We are not saying they have bought these resources and now it's no longer theirs . . . They have that ownership legally. But to export that, the law must be adhered to," he said.

He said Namibia will remain a transit country for timber from other countries, but officials at Namport will be informed to be vigilant.

"Anything that is done illegally cannot be permitted. I have directed that Namport authorities be informed in writing that there should be no exportation of local timber. There is timber transitting in Namibia, and only that. Timber originating in Namibia cannot be exported," he said.

Shifeta said the ministry is working on formal, working definitions of what constitutes processed timber.

Director of forestry Joseph Hailwa said people have in the past allowed logs of wood to pass in transport, as any cut wood was considered processed.

"Currently, we cannot allow logs or big portions of wood [to be] cut into pieces and say this is a plank.