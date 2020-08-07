Namibia: Covid-19 Death Toll Spikes

NAMIBIA yesterday recorded three coronavirus related deaths, two from Walvis Bay and one from Swakopmund, making it the highest tally in a single day.

The country now has 15 deaths.

Announcing the news, the minister of health and social services Kalumbi Shangula said Windhoek will soon be the epicentre of the virus while revealing that 112 new cases had been recorded in the country.

The latest figures paint a picture of a virus now widely spread across the country although numbers continue to be high in the Erongo region which is the epicentre.

One of the deaths at Walvis Bay is a 70-year-old man who presented himself to the state hospital with symptoms on 4 August while the other is of a 52-year-old woman, with a known chronic condition.

"He was admitted and tested positive for Covid-19. His condition deteriorated and efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful and he passed on on Wednesday. He is known to have a resistant chronic condition," Shangula said.

The minister also added: "The second victim was admitted at a private healthcare facility on 14 July but her condition changed and she was put in the intensive care unit on a ventilator on 15 July."

The death recorded at Swakopmund is of a 73-year-old woman. She was admitted at a private hospital on 2 August and tested on 3 August, subsequently dying before her results were out.

"We would like to express our sincere condolences to the families," Shangula said.

The new Covid-19 cases announced yesterday were from all over the country with Walvis Bay recording 42, Swakopmund 36, Windhoek 19, Oshakati nine and Engela, Eehnana, Rundu, Nankudu, Omuthiya, and Okahao one each.

Of the Windhoek cases, 11 had no contacts with confirmed cases but had symptoms related to Covid-19. However the Oshakati cases were a result of exposure to a positive case.

"We should be worried and our behaviour should change if we want to fight the virus. It is spreading in every suburb of Windhoek now," Shangula said.

Namibia's tally now stands at 2 652 confirmed cases, with 563 recoveries and 2 074 active cases.