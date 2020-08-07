South Africa: Zuma's Constitutional Court Application for Leave to Appeal Hanekom Defamation Ruling Dismissed

analysis

The Constitutional Court has dismissed former president Jacob Zuma's application for leave to appeal the defamation ruling which ordered him to remove a tweet where he called former tourism minister, Derek Hanekom, a "known enemy agent". It's almost a year since the KZN high court ordered Zuma to remove the tweet. He has yet to comply.

On Friday, former president Jacob Zuma's application for leave to appeal a defamation ruling ordering him to apologise to the former tourism minister and ANC NEC member, Derek Hanekom, was dismissed by the Constitutional Court.

The court dismissed Zuma's application "as it bears no reasonable prospects of success".

In July 2019, Zuma tweeted:

"I'm not surprised by @Julius_S_ Malema revelations regarding @Derek_Hanekom. It is part of the plan I mentioned at the Zondo Commission. @Derek_Hanekom is a known enemy agent."

Zuma's tweet was sparked by EFF leader Julius Malema's tweet in which he said: "Today he calls us fascists, but Derek Hanekom plotted with the EFF to bring down President Zuma."

In 2016 Hanekom called for a motion of no confidence in Zuma, and for the then president to be recalled. A year later, he was sacked as minister of tourism.

Hanekom subsequently took...