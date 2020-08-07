South Africa: Calm Slowly Returns to West Coast Towns After Protests

Mkhuseli Sizani/GroundUp
Polar Park, Port Elizabeth residents block Ndzotoyi Street, demanding to be relocated to municipal serviced sites.
6 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Vincent Cruywagen

A meeting between West Coast role players has potentially ended a six-day service delivery protest that led to a nine-year-old boy being shot in the head.

Roads in Laingville were reopened on Wednesday night after a meeting between Heinrich Mettler, municipal manager of Saldanha Bay Municipality, and community leaders from Laingville, Steenberg Cove and Stompneusbaai.

The meeting was facilitated by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC). Police along with attorneys from the SAHRC also attended the meeting that came in the wake of Western Cape Human Rights Commissioner Chris Nissen's visit to the volatile Cape West Coast areas on Tuesday 4 August.

This potentially brings an end to a six-day service delivery protest which resulted in the wounding of nine-year-old Leo Williams in Laingville on Friday 31 July. The Grade 2 learner was wounded in the head, with residents claiming that the police shot him, but the SAPS denying it.

A bullet lodged in the child's brain is a crucial piece of evidence that will determine who fired the shot and who will be criminally charged. His condition remains critical but stable, at the Red Cross Children's Hospital in Cape Town.

His legal guardian, Cathy Thomas, said doctors hope...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

More on This
More and More Protests a Warning Sign for South Africa's Govt
COVID-19 Forces 'Tough Decisions' on South Africa
Teachers, Minister Split Over Reopening of South African Schools
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Warns Nigeria of Al-Qaeda's Reach As Buhari Advises Forces
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
South African Comedian, Wife Apologise Ahead of Court Case

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.