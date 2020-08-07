Namibia: Second Half of Regional Food Aid Programme Carried On in Zambezi and Ohangwena

During the past week, Old Mutual covered two more regions when it delivered staples to the Regional Councils of Zambezi and Ohangwena. The long-term insurer has now covered nine of the fourteen regions with food support for vulnerable families affected by the devastating lockdown.

In the coming weeks, the remaining five regions will also receive their rations.

Some 380 households have been identified in the two regions to receive food aid. In the nine regions assisted so far, the company has reached almost 2200 beneficiaries.

Old Mutual said this week the latest contribution came to just over N$225,000 bringing the total for food aid to N$940,000. The company has pledged, earlier this year, N$5 million for Covid-19 prevention of which it earmarked N$1 million for food.

At the presentation ceremony, Old Mutual's National Sales Manager for the Northern regions, Ruben Nikanor said "Old Mutual fulfil its commitment as a certain friend in uncertain times and through this gesture, continue to demonstrate the ethos of being a responsible and caring business."

He extended his appreciation to the Governor's Offices and National Health Emergency Management Committee who have played an important role to determine the content of a nutritious food parcels and who were responsible for storage and distribution.

Both the Ohangwena Governor, Hon Walde Ndevashiya and the acting Zambezi Governor, Hon Peter Mwala expressed their appreciation on behalf of their voters to Old Mutual.

From the left to right: Ruben Nikanor, Old Mutual National Sales Manager Northern Regions; Hon Peter Mwala, acting Zambezi Regional Governor and Sylvester Simwanza, acting Chief Regional Officer in Zambezi.