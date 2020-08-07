South Africa: Amersfoort Police Station Temporarily Closed for Decontamination

press release

All communities serviced by the Amersfoort Police Station, are advised that this police station will be temporarily closed due to a member who tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

The Community Service Centre will now be operated at Amersfoort SAPS in a temporary set up within the station premises.

To access the station, the community can call 072 853 8544, for all emergencies and complaints which will be attended accordingly.

The telephone lines at Amersfoort Police Station Community Service Centre will not be accessible for the duration of the closure. However service delivery will not be hampered.

The building will be decontaminated and services will resume normally at the station on Friday, 07 August 2020.

The SAPS management in Mpumalanga apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this. The Acting Station Commander Warrant Officer Shumi Zephania Sandase can also be contacted at 082 493 2588.