South Africa: 50 Years Sentence for House Robber

On Tuesday 04 August 2020, Pule Janke aged, 35 years was sentenced by the Sterkspruit Regional Court to a combined sentence of 50 years.

This sentence comes after an effective, efficient and professional investigation by Constable Neo Belebesi from the Sterkspruit Detectives Service who started working tirelessly on the case in April 2016.

The accused was linked to two cases that occurred on the 08 April 2016 where he allegedly forced the door open and pointed a complainant with a firearm and robbed the complainant of an amount of R 3000-00 at Silindini area.

During the same month on the 22 April 2016, suspect broke into a house again and pointed a complainant with a firearm and robbed the complainant of R 2800-00.

Charges of housebreaking with intent to rob were added to the house robberies.

In both cases he received eight (8) years for the housebreaking charges and 17 years each for both house robberies. He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.

The significant involvement of the LCRC (Local Criminal Record Centre) of Aliwal NORTH, in the investigation, is also appreciated as the accused was also positively linked by means of fingerprints.

The Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga commended the meticulous work by detectives and welcomed the sentence. "Through our good working relations between the Public Prosecution, the courts and the police we will rid the community of criminal elements like this convicted suspect," she added.