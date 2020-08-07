South Africa: Covid-19 Corruption Betrays the Proud Legacy of Rivonia

6 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Barry Mitchell

Revelations that government officials and their families have used this pandemic to loot Covid-19 relief funds have exposed a new level of Orwellian irony. Any notion that authorities are remotely interested in building a society based on the inspiring principles of the Rivonia Trialists has faded.

"Who needs enemies, when you have comrades."

This was the reaction of the late anti-apartheid stalwart and Rivonia Trialist Denis Goldberg. I sat with Ntate Goldberg in his kitchen sipping coffee and eating biscuits. We had just watched the latest revelation related to wide-scale corruption and state looting in former president Jacob Zuma's administration. Goldberg was fearless in his condemnation of corruption. He sat stoically, watching as the sacrifices he and many other liberation heroes made, were turned into an Orwellian reality - pigs gorging at the table once occupied by their enemy.

A few months later, a confluence of activists, students, religious folk and ordinary citizens gathered in Cape Town's St George's Cathedral to bid farewell to another Rivonia Trialist, Comrade Uncle Kathy Kathrada. This was by no means a sombre affair, it was a platform for many of us to channel our disappointment and anger, it reignited and energised us for a...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

