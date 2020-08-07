Namibia: Shady Blacc Explains His African Abilities in 'My Soul Is Afro'

Versatile artist Shady Blacc, in his latest mixtape, titled 'My soul is afro', sheds light on the hitches black people go through.

The artist, who made the rounds last year, said as an African, he has seen how black people are being oppressed around the world and therefore chooses to use his talent to spread love, peace and tranquility through music.

Speaking to Entertainment Now!, Shady Blacc, maiden name Andreas Elias, said the title and theme were inspired by the fact that he is a young African man telling his story and representing a new wave of African culture through music.

'My Soul Is Afro' is practically his first Afropop mixtape of seven songs, which is a vivid expression of different emotions, vibrations and energies articulated through a conscious journey of a young hip-hop rapper venturing into, and embracing the African culture (Afropop/Afrobeat/Afro-soul).

"I currently only have one 18-track mix tape and two 5 track EPs, all released in 2019 and distributed through SoundCloud, Audiomack and YouTube," he explained.

The mixtape features local artists such as Sky Khali, Big Will, Psyco, Cizare, Machel and Rosalia.

With regards to production, the majority of this album was produced by Z3na and Ransom beats and mastered by Psyco.

The features gave the mixtape a variety of flavours and it was a well-picked collaboration.

Shady Blacc, who was in a music group called YoungBlood, seems to be taking his solo career to new levels, representing the people of Luderitz.

"My soul is Afro' is a combination of hip-hop, trap, amapiano and house, revealing the diversity of genres and evident talent.