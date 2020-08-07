Namibia: Coronavirus Claims Three More Lives

Walvis Bay — Three more people have died of Covid-19, bringing the total number of deaths related to the pandemic in the country to 15. Two deaths were reported at Walvis Bay and one at Swakopmund.

Health minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula yesterday said the first death was that of a 70-year-old man who was admitted on Tuesday at the Walvis Bay state hospital after he presented himself with Covid-19 symptoms.

"He looked sick and distressed and his tests eventually came back positive," Shangula explained.

According to the minister, the elderly man's condition deteriorated and efforts to resuscitate him were not successful and he died within an hour after intubation on Wednesday. He had pre-existing medical conditions.

The second death was that of a 52-year-old woman who was admitted on 14 July at the Welwitschia private hospital. The woman's condition deteriorated to such an extent that she was on ventilation since 15 July and died on Wednesday. She also had pre-existing medical conditions.

The Swakopmund woman (73) was admitted on Sunday to a private hospital at the town with Covid-19 related symptoms and tested positive on Monday. She died on Tuesday.

New cases

A total of 112 new positive cases were reported in the country and seven recoveries. Walvis Bay recorded 42, Swakopmund (36), Windhoek (19), while Oshakati reported nine cases.

Engela, Eenhana, Rundu, Nankudu, Okahao and Omuthiya also recorded a case each, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 2 652. There are 2 074 active cases and 563 recoveries. Meanwhile, Shangula also warned Namibians to desist from stigmatising individuals over the coronavirus.

"I am disturbed by the recent infodemic videos, which are being circulated via social media and which purport that there are people who are being labelled as Covid-19 cases and yet they have not been tested and confirmed as such. No one would be reported as a Covid-19 case without being tested and confirmed by the laboratory investigations. I caution the public to shy away from this type of practices and to stop sharing and circulating further this false information," he said.