South Africa: This Weekend We're Watching - We Will Always Be Beginners - On Love, Life and Death

7 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tevya Turok Shapiro

Mike Mills' Beginners is a film about taking control of our lives and allowing ourselves to be happy despite the emotional muck of our pasts, rather than accepting sadness out of habit.

Your mind is an iceberg. Your consciousness gleams above the waterline, clear and stark against the ocean, but much more lies obscured beneath the waves - the bulk of your psyche - all your most formative memories. Why is it that when your father dies or when you meet the love of your life, you might be thinking (for no obvious reason) about the time your mother started dancing in an art gallery when you were small?

Founder of psychoanalysis Sigmund Freud used the analogy with chunks of iceberg, floating to the surface from your murky preconscious mind to explain these types of memories.

Fast-forward to 1955, and Harold Leland "Hal" Call, an American businessperson, LGBT rights activist, and US Army veteran lies back on his shrink's bed and affirms his homosexuality. The therapist tells him he has a mental illness, but that he could be cured...

These are the premises for Beginners, directed by Mike Mills and released in 2010.

The film is based...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Warns Nigeria of Al-Qaeda's Reach As Buhari Advises Forces
S.Africa: Comedian, Wife Apologise
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Mnangagwa Names VP Chiwenga As New Zimbabwe Health Minister

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.