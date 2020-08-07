South Africa: This Weekend We're Watching - We Will Always Be Beginners - On Love, Life and Death

analysis

Mike Mills' Beginners is a film about taking control of our lives and allowing ourselves to be happy despite the emotional muck of our pasts, rather than accepting sadness out of habit.

Your mind is an iceberg. Your consciousness gleams above the waterline, clear and stark against the ocean, but much more lies obscured beneath the waves - the bulk of your psyche - all your most formative memories. Why is it that when your father dies or when you meet the love of your life, you might be thinking (for no obvious reason) about the time your mother started dancing in an art gallery when you were small?

Founder of psychoanalysis Sigmund Freud used the analogy with chunks of iceberg, floating to the surface from your murky preconscious mind to explain these types of memories.

Fast-forward to 1955, and Harold Leland "Hal" Call, an American businessperson, LGBT rights activist, and US Army veteran lies back on his shrink's bed and affirms his homosexuality. The therapist tells him he has a mental illness, but that he could be cured...

These are the premises for Beginners, directed by Mike Mills and released in 2010.

The film is based...