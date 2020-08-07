South Africa: Off Duty K9 Members Arrest a Suspect for Drug Dealing

6 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Earlier today, 06 August 2020 Sergeant Appie and Sgt Brink both attached to the Kimberley K9 unit received a request from Brig Nicky Mills, the group leader of Group D about information regarding drugs being sold at a shack in Homestead.

Without any hesitation and taking into consideration that the members were on rest days, they placed themselves on duty and obtained a search warrant to search the identified premises in Homestead in Kimberley.

The members searched a shack in Otto street in Homestead where they discovered tik and cat with an estimated street value of R8 225-00 as well as drug paraphernalia including 2 silver weighing scales, 1 glass plate, silver blade and empty transparent plastic bags.

A 33-year-old male was arrested and detained and the drugs and other items were confiscated. The suspect will soon appear in the Galeshewe Magistrates court on a charge of dealing in drugs.

Brig Nicky Mills commended the members for their relentlessness in removing drugs from the streets and for going the extra mile in serving the community.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

