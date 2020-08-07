South Africa: Off Duty K9 Members Arrest a Suspect for Drug Dealing

press release

Earlier today, 06 August 2020 Sergeant Appie and Sgt Brink both attached to the Kimberley K9 unit received a request from Brig Nicky Mills, the group leader of Group D about information regarding drugs being sold at a shack in Homestead.

Without any hesitation and taking into consideration that the members were on rest days, they placed themselves on duty and obtained a search warrant to search the identified premises in Homestead in Kimberley.

The members searched a shack in Otto street in Homestead where they discovered tik and cat with an estimated street value of R8 225-00 as well as drug paraphernalia including 2 silver weighing scales, 1 glass plate, silver blade and empty transparent plastic bags.

A 33-year-old male was arrested and detained and the drugs and other items were confiscated. The suspect will soon appear in the Galeshewe Magistrates court on a charge of dealing in drugs.

Brig Nicky Mills commended the members for their relentlessness in removing drugs from the streets and for going the extra mile in serving the community.