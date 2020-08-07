South Africa: Arlington and Senekal Police Stations Temporarily Closed for Decontamination

6 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The above mentioned police stations are closed due to confirmed cases of Covid-19 virus.

The community serviced by the said police stations are advised that the Community Service Centres will temporarily operate as follows:

Arlington - CSC will operate from the Victim Empowerment Centre at the same premises of the police station.

Emergency numbers that can be used are:

Station Commander: 082 465 2762

Detective Commander: 082 301 2818

Senekal - CSC will operate from Matwabeng satellite police station in Matwabeng.

The following numbers can be used for emergency:

Station Commander: 082 455 6108

Detective Commander: 082 466 7635

Visible Policing Commander: 082 466 8787

The buildings will be decontaminated for the duration of the closure and members will be subjected to necessary Covid-19 related protocols.

Communities will be informed once they are operational again.

The Provincial Commissioner of the Free State, Lt Gen Baile Motswenyane and management wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused by these closures.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Warns Nigeria of Al-Qaeda's Reach As Buhari Advises Forces
S.Africa: Comedian, Wife Apologise
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Mnangagwa Names VP Chiwenga As New Zimbabwe Health Minister

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.