South Africa: Arlington and Senekal Police Stations Temporarily Closed for Decontamination

press release

The above mentioned police stations are closed due to confirmed cases of Covid-19 virus.

The community serviced by the said police stations are advised that the Community Service Centres will temporarily operate as follows:

Arlington - CSC will operate from the Victim Empowerment Centre at the same premises of the police station.

Emergency numbers that can be used are:

Station Commander: 082 465 2762

Detective Commander: 082 301 2818

Senekal - CSC will operate from Matwabeng satellite police station in Matwabeng.

The following numbers can be used for emergency:

Station Commander: 082 455 6108

Detective Commander: 082 466 7635

Visible Policing Commander: 082 466 8787

The buildings will be decontaminated for the duration of the closure and members will be subjected to necessary Covid-19 related protocols.

Communities will be informed once they are operational again.

The Provincial Commissioner of the Free State, Lt Gen Baile Motswenyane and management wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused by these closures.