South Africa: We Must All Help End the Pandemic of Gender-Based Violence

7 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Tawana Kupe

As we train the next generation of professionals, researchers and entrepreneurs, we need to ensure that the men we send out into the world, whether they are our sons, our students or ourselves, are not perpetrators of violence and discrimination against women.

On 9 August 1956, thousands of women marched on the Union Buildings in Pretoria to demand their right to freedom of movement. This historic moment popularised the slogan Wathint'Abafazi Wathint'imbokodo (You strike a woman, you strike a rock).

These brave women were led by the likes of struggle stalwarts Lilian Ngoyi, Rahima Moosa, Helen Joseph and Sophie de Bruyn. They marched on the Union Buildings to protest against pass laws which were designed to limit the movement, access to housing and livelihood of black people in apartheid South Africa.

Since that moment, much has changed in the world and in South Africa, but a lot still remains to be done to uplift and include women in the economy and within the global political sphere. On Women's Day and during Women's Month, we highlight and salute all the brave women of South Africa who, despite their struggles and responsibilities, continue to achieve and excel.

We need to transform the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

