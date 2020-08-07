South Africa: Practical Guidance On Disinfecting

analysis

This is the second of a series of Expert Advisories on how to respond to Covid-19 which will be published from time to time by Maverick Citizen.

This series is co-written by some of South Africa's leading medical scientists and academics, including some members of the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) on Covid-19. Although not written for or on behalf of the MAC, much of whose important advice is being lost in the corridors of government, it is intended to provide practical life-saving advice based on the best emerging knowledge and evidence of Covid-19.

We are learning all the time, so it is highly likely that advice will change as we learn more about the virus, so keep an eye on any new recommendations. However, the basic principles explained in this series will stand and help inform your decisions.

These are some of the common questions we hear:

"How do I make my workplace or school Covid-19 free after someone tests positive?"

"Should I disinfect my groceries?"

"Should my school use disinfection tunnels? What should I disinfect after my child returns from school?"

"Must I wipe my shoes and wash my clothes after going outside?"

"What should I wipe down when...