Namibia: Zambezi Constructs, Renovates Classrooms

Rundu — In line with Sustainable Development Goal 4 that is to 'Ensure access to quality inclusive education,' the Zambezi Education Directorate received N$2.6 million for renovations and N$4.2 million for the construction of basic education facilities for the current financial cycle.

This was revealed by the Zambezi regional governor Lawrence Sampofu in his recent state of the region address held at Katima Mulilo.

He said the region also received funding from the European Union (EU) amounting to N$2.7 million for the construction of pre-primary classrooms.

"To date the directorate constructed 14 classrooms in four schools and these will benefit 740 learners. The directorate has also carried out renovations in some schools and hostels," he said.

Six classrooms for pre-primary education were constructed at Bukalo Combined School, Tobias Hainyeko Combined School and Kongola Combined School.

"Eight classrooms and one ablution block at Tobias Hainyeko Combined School in Cow Boy suburb has commenced and is in its final completion stage. In addition to these, ten classrooms - five each - are being constructed at Kanono and Sibbinda Combined School as a donation from the Japanese Embassy," further stated the Zambezi governor.

"Eight classrooms are being renovated at Simataa Senior Secondary School," he added.

Caprivi Secondary School is also under renovation under funds from the African Development Bank at a cost of N$67 million and new classroom blocks at Kongola Combined School and Bukalo Combined School have already been completed.

"Simataa Senior Secondary School was renovated and provided with a new administrative block," he said.

"The region had to establish two satellite schools to cater for smaller learners, pre-primary to Grade 3 at Kalumba and old Masokotwani who used to travel for more than 10km to reach the nearest schools," Sampofu stated during his annual address.

The governor also noted the region is currently busy repairing desks and chairs with the support of the Swiss Embassy and technical support rendered by Nsundano Technical School learners.

"Swapo Youth League also donated N$250 000 towards the repair of desks and chairs earmarked for Tobias Hainyeko Combined School. In addition, the education directorate procured learners' desks and chairs at a cost of N$1.5 million," he further elaborated.