South Africa: Judge Ngoepe Hits Back At Match-Fixing Racism Claims

7 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

Judge Bernard Ngoepe has hit back at claims by former Proteas wicketkeeper Thami Tsolekile that a match-fixing investigation only targeted black players and that he did not receive any charges during the investigation that started in 2015.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) is beset with attacks and allegations from all sides at the moment. If it were a cricket match, the CSA would be a batsman weathering a torrid storm of hostile fast bowling.

On Friday the organisation released a statement, responding to claims made by former Proteas wicketkeeper Thami Tsolekile on a local radio station that only black players were targeted in an investigation into match fixing.

Tsolekile alleged that Ngoepe, a former Judge President and a former acting judge in the Constitutional Court, was guilty of targeting black players and of racial bias during the investigation. The judge responded swiftly and categorically.

"The allegation that the investigation deliberately targeted black players must be rejected," Ngoepe said in a statement released by CSA. "Both white and black players were investigated and charged, based on the evidence that was collected and presented."

On the allegation made by Tsolekile that he was not presented with any evidence and did not receive any...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Warns Nigeria of Al-Qaeda's Reach As Buhari Advises Forces
S.Africa: Comedian, Wife Apologise
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Mnangagwa Names VP Chiwenga As New Zimbabwe Health Minister

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.