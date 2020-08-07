South Africa: Judge Ngoepe Hits Back At Match-Fixing Racism Claims

analysis

Judge Bernard Ngoepe has hit back at claims by former Proteas wicketkeeper Thami Tsolekile that a match-fixing investigation only targeted black players and that he did not receive any charges during the investigation that started in 2015.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) is beset with attacks and allegations from all sides at the moment. If it were a cricket match, the CSA would be a batsman weathering a torrid storm of hostile fast bowling.

On Friday the organisation released a statement, responding to claims made by former Proteas wicketkeeper Thami Tsolekile on a local radio station that only black players were targeted in an investigation into match fixing.

Tsolekile alleged that Ngoepe, a former Judge President and a former acting judge in the Constitutional Court, was guilty of targeting black players and of racial bias during the investigation. The judge responded swiftly and categorically.

"The allegation that the investigation deliberately targeted black players must be rejected," Ngoepe said in a statement released by CSA. "Both white and black players were investigated and charged, based on the evidence that was collected and presented."

On the allegation made by Tsolekile that he was not presented with any evidence and did not receive any...