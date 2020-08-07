Botswana: President Masisi to Meet Mosepele

Gaborone — The President, Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi is expected to meet COVID-19 Task Team deputy coordinator, Prefessor Mosepele Mosepele over his resignation letter that the former has received.

A press statement from the Office of the President says the president has received the letter, buthas not accepted it.

The release further urges the public to remain calm and continue taking all precautions to protect themselves against the virus, including washing of hands with water and soap, social distancing and sanitizing where possible.

Source : BOPA