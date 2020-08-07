South Africa: Update - Hartswater Triple Murder

7 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Police have recovered a Sahara laptop and Samsung J5 cellphone which were pawned at a shop for R400-00 at Vaaltyn village in Taung area.

The recovered items belonged to the member of the Brand family who was brutally murdered in Hartswater recently.

Police also recovered a handbag at one of the suspect's home (Khomotso Mpumlwana). The handbag contained different kind of cards including drivers licence, identify document and shop cards.

The five arrested suspects will be appearing before the Hartswater Magistrates court next Thursday, 13 August.

Police will be monitoring the court appearance proceedings.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Warns Nigeria of Al-Qaeda's Reach As Buhari Advises Forces
S.Africa: Comedian, Wife Apologise
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Mnangagwa Names VP Chiwenga As New Zimbabwe Health Minister

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.