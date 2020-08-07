South Africa: Update - Hartswater Triple Murder

press release

Police have recovered a Sahara laptop and Samsung J5 cellphone which were pawned at a shop for R400-00 at Vaaltyn village in Taung area.

The recovered items belonged to the member of the Brand family who was brutally murdered in Hartswater recently.

Police also recovered a handbag at one of the suspect's home (Khomotso Mpumlwana). The handbag contained different kind of cards including drivers licence, identify document and shop cards.

The five arrested suspects will be appearing before the Hartswater Magistrates court next Thursday, 13 August.

Police will be monitoring the court appearance proceedings.