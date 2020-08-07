South Africa: Judge Makhubele - 'No Prohibition On Me Taking Top Prasa Job'

analysis

Judge Tintswalo Annah Tannah Makhubele was under the impression, she said, that there was nothing wrong with her becoming chairperson of SA's rail agency while she was finishing up her duties before becoming a sitting judge.

Judge Tintswalo Annah Makhubele said there was nothing untoward in her taking up the position of chairperson of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), while she was waiting to take up her role as a judge at the Gauteng bench. But on Wednesday, Makhubele had to appear before the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture to testify about her role at the agency.

Makhubele appeared at the first evening session of the commission, held on Wednesday 5 August at 5pm at the old Johannesburg Council Chambers. She had appeared on Monday 3 August at the commission, when she requested a postponement of her testimony. This, throughout a protracted day of proceedings, was eventually granted and Makhubele was asked by Zondo to appear again on Wednesday evening.

Judge Makhubele finally appears - to request a postponement

Makhubele had previously been named in testimony by Martha Ngoye and Fanie Dingiswayo who claimed Makhubele had interfered with the work of Prasa's legal department,...