South Africa: Three Accused Convicted Following Fraud Attempt At Limpopo Bank

7 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Three accused Goci Nwabisa (31), Tshepo Daniel Sehlapelo (29) and Lifty Nkabe Makalela (43) have been convicted by the Mokopane Regional Court for attempting to defraud Absa bank of more than R500 million.

The bail privileges of the trio have been withdrawn pending their sentencing after being found guilty on Thursday for fraud and contravening Sec 18 (1) of Identification Act 68 of 1997.

Nwabisa, Sehlapelo and Aaron Madanda (42) approached Absa bank consultant in Burgersfort purporting to be the signatories of Royal Bafokeng Trust fund.

They were scheming to open a separate bank account, using fraudulent identity documents to transfer funds from the Royal Bafokeng Trust Fund into new account.

Suspecting that something was amiss, the bank consultant reported the matter to the authorities and Nwabisa, Sehlapelo and Madanda were arrested on the spot.

It was later discovered that there was a fourth suspect, Lifty Nkabe Makalela (43) who was believed to be the mastermind behind the attempted fraud.

He was later arrested at his home in Alexandra (Johannesburg) following an intensive investigation by the Hawks Commercial Investigation.

Nwabisa, Sehlapelo, and Makalela were granted bail after appearing several times in the Praktiseer Magistrate's Court except for Madanda who is currently serving a jail term for another similar but unrelated fraud that he had committed.

Due to the automatic withdrawal of their bail when they were found guilty, the court has remanded them in police custody until 20 August 2020 for another bail extension application.

The sentence hearing will be heard on 28 August 2020 whilst Madanda's trial on the same matter will commence on 18 August 2020.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Warns Nigeria of Al-Qaeda's Reach As Buhari Advises Forces
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
S.Africa: Comedian, Wife Apologise
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.