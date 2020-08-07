South Africa: Makhura - State Security Agency Will Audit Lifestyles of Gauteng Executive to Nail 'Hyenas'

analysis

The Special Investigating Unit's probe into emergency procurement purchases in Gauteng has led to the province acting against two senior employees in the department of health, said Premier David Makhura on Friday as he took a hard line on reports of corruption.

The State Security Agency (SSA) will start auditing the lifestyle of Gauteng Premier David Makhura and his 10 MECs next week , the premier announced in a press briefing on Friday, as corruption allegations continue to hamper the country's fight against Covid-19.

Makhura said the SSA, which already vets senior government employees, would work closely with SARS to investigate potential conflicts of interest, and whether members of his executive were living beyond their means. The lifestyle audits are expected to take six to eight weeks.

The premier has promised to introduce lifestyle audits for a number of years but did not appoint an investigating agency because, he said, President Cyril Ramaphosa had established a team to pursue a similar task, and that Gauteng should follow the process established by the national government.

Makhura has conceded that allegations of corruption related to the emergency procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) during the coronavirus pandemic have weakened public trust in...