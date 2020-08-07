South Africa: Fellow South Africans, We're Launching a Weekly Newspaper. in the Middle of the Pandemic

6 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Daily Maverick

There haven't been many friendly public service announcements in the past few months that have been kind to our physical and mental well-being. Or our wallets. We at Daily Maverick are hoping that we'll buck the trend with this one.

"Madder than a bag of snakes."

That's the reaction of most people when they first heard of our intentions to launch a weekly print newspaper. In 2020. In the middle of a pandemic and the greatest calamity to ever hit the global print media. The tea leaves had long been foretelling the death of this once powerful medium, so let us explain why we think this is an idea worth pursuing, that we should go back to the future.

The kernel of this expedition took shape more than five years ago when Daily Maverick was battling to survive. That period was the nadir of our struggle era. Even in those dark times, we could see how the immediacy of digital was taking control of our dopamine receptors by jabbing us with an intravenous drip of news with high-sugar and low nutrition, coupled with an endless feed of tweets and twak. The role of newspapers in our information diet was changing,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

