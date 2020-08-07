South Africa: Health Workers Speak From the Covid-19 Frontline

analysis

The results of a national survey of South African healthcare workers' response to Covid-19 were released on Thursday 7 August by the Human Sciences Research Council.

According to Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, about 24,000 South African healthcare workers were diagnosed with Covid-19 as at 2 August, with 181 recorded deaths.

On Thursday 6 August, the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC), in partnership with the University of KwaZulu-Natal, released the results of a survey that looked at the impact of Covid-19 on healthcare workers.

The survey, which was conducted from 11 April to 7 May, reached 7,607 healthcare workers and aimed to ascertain how the virus is affecting South African health professionals - both physically and emotionally.

Nearly 50% of participants worked in the public health sector and 32% worked in the private sector.

Healthcare workers were invited to participate in the online survey on the biNU data free platform which comprised 45 close-ended questions pertaining to the following issues:

Training received to respond to Covid-19;

Levels of knowledge, awareness, and attitudes to Covid-19;

The use of and access to personal protective equipment (PPE) in the workplace;

Perceptions of risk in the workplace;

Concerns in relation to Covid-19; and

Health...