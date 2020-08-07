South Africa: Back to the Future With Covid-19 As War Talk Dominates the Discourse

6 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Tim Quinlan

Have we forgotten all the lessons we learnt from the HIV-AIDS pandemic? Of how to mobilise a multi-sectoral response and sensitive interventions? Instead, we are confronted by a 'command centre' that responds with metaphors of war. This is so wrong, on so many levels.

If I remember correctly, in the 1990s/early 2000s when war metaphors dominated explanations of the HIV-AIDS pandemic, a common question was: who are we fighting - the virus or the hosts? Déjà vu, with President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent reference to South Africans being at "war" and in a "war zone" in relation to the current restrictions on people's rights. The statement is ominous. In a war zone, the inhabitants are collateral damage, if not the enemy.

We are, of course, not at war. We are back on familiar ground in the face of the president's and other ministers' facile explanations of why the government is acting the way it is. The explanations are much like those of the government in the early 2000s when civil society was trying to get Thabo Mbeki and his ministers to understand science and provide antiretroviral treatment for HIV-infected people. This time, South Africans have the advantage of lessons learned from...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Warns Nigeria of Al-Qaeda's Reach As Buhari Advises Forces
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
S.Africa: Comedian, Wife Apologise
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Mnangagwa Names VP Chiwenga As New Zimbabwe Health Minister

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.