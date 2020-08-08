Nigeria: Quickraiz Partners Actors Guild to Rescue Sick Actors

To help cater for the well-being of entertainers, an online crowd-funding platform, quickraiz.com, has partnered Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) to raise N50 million for ailing actors and aged actors.

Launched in 2018, Quickraiz, owned by Ativo Nigeria Limited, is an online fundraising platform that allows individuals and organisations to legally expand their target audience to raise funds for their medical, educational and other needs.

The agreement signed on July 24, 2020, targets the amount for the first period of three months.

Speaking on the partnership, the MD/CEO of Ativo Nigeria Limited, Bayo Adeokun said the ultimate objective is to assist AGN members, who cannot afford medical bills, raise funds.

Adeokun said: "In recent times, we've seen many old actors and actresses having health issues, and are unable to finance their medical bills and, with the advent of COVID-19, their condition worsen day-by-day.

"As a passionate group, which cares about the welfare of its members, the National Executives of the Actors Guild of Nigeria took it upon themselves to assist the ailing actors that couldn't pay their medical bills by partnering us as a professional crowd-funding platform in Nigeria to flag off a N50 million fund to cater for their members, both home and abroad."

Some popular actors having serious challenges include Ify Onwuemene, Bruno Iwuoha, Ifeanyi Ezeokeke, Tunde Alabi and Tina Nwachukwu.

In a press statement signed by Emeka Rollas Ejezie, the AGN said the MoU with Quickraiz would help ease the stress of the association running round for funds for ailing actors.

The statement added: "The fund caters for our members who are currently on sickbed in different hospitals across the country. There are also several issues we faced as an association that we are hoping to resolve before the end of our tenure.

Ejezie noted that the decision to raise funds through Quickraiz was because ailing actors would not be able to access the newly signed MoU with an HMO due to terms and conditions. So, the executive has to clear this backlog of veteran actors who are seriously down while the healthy ones among us take advantage of HMOs so as not to fall victim in the future.