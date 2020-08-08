Congo-Kinshasa: UNICEF Loses Life-Saving Supplies in Kinshasa Warehouse Fire

Kinshasa — A fire that broke out today at the UNICEF's warehouse in Kinshasa destroyed a large stock of materials and equipment for the most vulnerable children and communities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

There were no casualties, but the warehouse, materials and equipment were destroyed. These include items vital to improving the health, education, safety and well-being of children.

"We are deeply saddened by this situation," said Katya Marino, UNICEF Deputy Representative in DRC. "We will replace the lost equipment as soon as possible in order to continue our activities for children".

The causes of the fire have not yet been identified and will be investigated.