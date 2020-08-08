Nigeria: Plateau Highest As Nigeria Records 443 New Coronavirus Infections

8 August 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ebuka Onyeji

In a trend that began last Friday, Nigeria has continued to report less than 500 daily coronavirus infections in the past one week.

Prior to this, new coronavirus cases in the west African nation averaged 500 per day for the previous week.

On Friday, 443 confirmed cases of the virus were found in Nigeria under the last 24 hours.

This brings the number of coronavirus infections in Africa's biggest economy to 45,687, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The latest update came barely after the African continent crossed a million infections.

Plateau State for the first time had the highest of the daily reported cases with 103 infections on Friday. Lagos and Abuja followed with 70 and 60 cases respectively.

The infectious disease agency that made this known via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Friday said six fatalities were recorded from the virus in the past 24 hours pushing the total number of confirmed deaths from the virus to 936.

The NCDC said out of a total of 45,687 infected persons so far, 32,637 have recovered and have been discharged after treatment in the country's 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The new cases, according to the NCDC, were found in following 19 states:

Plateau-103 Lagos-70 FCT-60 Ondo-35 Edo-27 Rivers-27 Kaduna-20 Osun-19 Borno-18 Oyo-18 Kwara-11 Adamawa-9 Nasarawa-7 Gombe-6 Bayelsa-4 Imo-4 Bauchi-2 Ogun-2 Kano-1.

Even though Plateau led in Friday's tally, Lagos remains the epicenter of the disease. About a third of Nigeria's cases (over 15, 000) were recorded in the country's commercial capital.

The second most affected place in Nigeria is Abuja, the capital city with more than 4,000 cases.

While Nigeria continues to record hundreds of new COVID-19 cases daily, the country has also had to reopen its economy as authorities seek to balance health needs with the economic needs of the populace. Schools are being reopened gradually, domestic flights have resumed, while markets and religious centres are also gradually being reopened.

