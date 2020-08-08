Kenya: Krc Releases Cargo Charges for Mombasa-Nanyuki Line

The Kenya Railways Corporation has come up with freight rates as it prepares to begin operations on the revamped railway line to Nanyuki town.According to the corporation, cargo transporters will pay Sh4,720 per tonne from Mombasa to Nanyuki while cargo from Athi-river to Sagana will incur a fee of Sh846 per tonne.For the down direction, general cargoes from Nanyuki to Nairobi will be charged Sh730 per tonne whereas those from Sagana to Nairobi will be charged a fee of Sh400 per tonne.For fuel products, one will be expected to pay Sh1,640 per tonne to transport petrol from Nairobi to Nanyuki while from Mombasa to Nanyuki one will incur a cost of Sh4,940 per tonne.To ferry diesel from Nairobi to Nanyuki one will pay Sh1,560 per tonne and Sh4,720 per tonne from Mombasa to the same destination. Lubricating oil will attract Sh1,125 per tonne to haul from Nairobi to Nanyuki and Sh4,300 per tonne to transport from Mombasa to Nanyuki.According to the chairperson of the Mt Kenya Focus for Trade Executives Diana Kendi, operation of the railway will cut down logistic costs for businessmen in the region."If farmers transport food at a cheaper price this means that traders will get it a low cost thus the final consumer will be able to save from his budget and add something in his basket without spending more money," she said.[email protected]