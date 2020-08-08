Kenya: Gor Mahia Finally Head to the Polls

The much awaited Gor Mahia elections will be held Saturday morning in a different format compared to the 2016 exercise at Moi Sports Centre, Kasarani Gymnasium four years ago.

The election will be held virtually, in accordance with the government directive against public gatherings to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

The post up for grabs in the exercise which kicks off at 11am, will be vice chairperson and treasurer. This is after incumbent Ambrose Rachier and Lolwe TV owner Sam Ochola were elected unopposed as Chairman and Secretary general respectively.

Electoral board chairman Henry Ogoye Friday confirmed that all was set for the polls with 556 voters having received their secret codes ahead of the exercise.

"All the voters have been coded and the link shall be sent at 10am. The system will be connected to a big screen which shall stream live the voting and tallying. As earlier stated we shall be through in a record five minutes. We have done voters education and followed the club constitution. Our work finishes after we declare the winners," said Ogoye.

Some of the fans also confirmed to Nation Sport that they had received their secrete codes and were ready to elect new officials who will serve the club for the next four years.

The mother of battles is expected in the vice chairperson post pitting incumbent Francis Wasuna against outgoing treasurer Sally Bollo.

A fierce contest is also expected in the treasurer post which will get a new holder. Outgoing organising secretary Judith Anyango 'Nyangi' was locked out for lack of a degree which was a minimum requirement for any post in the executive.

Gor Mahia Augmentin Fund member Dolphina Odhiambo will face off with Dr Chrispine Okoth for the seat. However, Okoth said he doesn't have confidence in the whole exercise but will participate.

"I have no faith in the system but I can't back out. I will participate and wait for the outcome," he said.

The elections will go on despite a suit filed by sevens fans at the Sports Dispute Tribunal seeking to stop the exercise but SDT fixed it for mention on August 18 for further directions.