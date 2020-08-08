Kenya: FKF Presidential Aspirants React to Electoral Roadmap

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) presidential hopefuls have shared varied reactions following the announcement fresh elections guidelines will be released next week.

On a day sports journalist Boniface Osano became the latest aspirant to declare his interest in unseating FKF president Nick Mwendwa who is gunning for a second-four year term, the federation's Electoral Board chairperson Kentice Tikolo announced she had received a go-ahead by Fifa to organise fresh polls.

But then former FKF boss Sam Nyamweya, who wants his old job back, has warned Tikolo she will be in contempt of an order by the Sports Dispute Tribunal (SDT) in the event the polls are held under the previous laws.

SDT chairman John Ohaga has twice in the past eight months nullified the football polls citing irregularities in the Electoral Board and Code.

"The SDT declared section Four of the FKF Electoral Code 2020 unconstitutional and in violation of Article 81 of the Kenyan Constitution 2010 and the Electoral Board is in contempt of the orders in its ruling of March 17," warned Nyamweya.

"We therefore as football stakeholders have no confidence in the FKF Electoral Board and call for its disbandment and citing of its member for contempt."

Meanwhile, other aspirants for the top seat namely Nicholas Musonye, Herbert Mwachiro, Dan Mule and Tom Alila say they are prepared for the contest.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I want to be very clear, as long as the polls are free and fair, and some laws (in the Electoral Code) are amended, we are good to go. The Electoral Board should also be independent," said Musonye.

"There have been many sideshows and it is about time we get this (election) thing out of the way. This is an important hurdle that we have to go past so that we prepare for the resumption of football activities. That said, it would be ideal if we had a chance to read the contents of Fifa's letter," added Mwachiro.

Mule, who served as chairman of Kenyan Premier League side AFC Leopards for three years until last year, also added: "I have been campaigning and reflecting on what we should do to ensure the standards of our game improve the standards of the game and take football to the next level."

Nation Sport understands Fifa has asked for the polls to be conducted from the branch level, proceeding to the national level in line with the safety precautions implemented by the Kenyan authorities.

"For the sake of good order and to guarantee a peaceful contest, we encourage FKF to start as a whole the process, that is from the branches to the national level in accordance with the FKF Statues and Electoral code currently in force and the Fifa Statues guidelines where required. Fifa will closely monitor the situation," the said letter, signed by Fifa Chief Member Associations Officer Veron Monsengo Omba, states in part.