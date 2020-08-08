Nigeria: Lagos Gets 20,000 Face Masks

8 August 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Mary Nnah

As part of its contributions in eliminating the spread of COVID-19 in Lagos State, the Redeemed Christian Church Of God has donated additional 20,000 medical face masks to the Lagos State Government. The donation was made during the inauguration of O Care Face Mask Factory; the first certified and registered medical face masks facility in the country.

Speaking at the occasion, Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, the Special Assistant to the General Overseer, Christian Social Responsibility, said the mission would continue to support government's efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

"It will be recalled ahead of the Coronavirus pandemic, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, has donated 11 Intensive Care Unit beds fully fitted with Ventilators to Lagos, Ogun and Plateau states to contribute to the improvement of healthcare facilities in Nigeria which is now found very useful at this period of the COVID-19 pandemic," he stated. In the same vein, The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has donated 10,000 Hand Sanitisers, 10,000 Surgical Face Masks and 200,000 hand gloves to support the efforts of the Lagos State Government in equipping the medical staff with necessary protective gears needed to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Managing Director of Transgreen Nigeria Limited, Mr. Cyprian Orakpo assures other religious bodies, medical institutions, government agencies, state governments, educational institutions and the general public to go ahead and place order, as Transgreen Nigeria Limited is sure of better delivery on time as the company believe in making affordable medical face mask accessible to all.

The factory inauguration event which also had Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who gave a goodwill message virtually, and also Lagos State, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu stated that it is a confirmation of what Lagos State Government stands for in creating a favourable atmosphere for business to do well.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. Warns Nigeria of Al-Qaeda's Reach As Buhari Advises Forces
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
South African Comedian, Wife Apologise Ahead of Court Case

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.