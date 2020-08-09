Nigeria: Buruji Kashamu Dies of Covid-19

8 August 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Kehinde Abdulsalam

A former Senator Representing Ogun East, Senator Buruji Kashamu, is dead after suffering from COVID-19 complications, Senator Murray Bruce has disclosed.

"I have just lost my good friend of forever to #COVID19.

"I pray his family and loved ones the fortitude to bear this heavy loss." he tweeted.

I have just lost my good friend of forever to #COVID19. Until his death, Sen. Buruji Kashamu and I were inseparable. He died today at First Cardiology Consultants, in Lagos. May his gentle soul rest in peace. I pray his family and loved ones the fortitude to bear this heavy loss. pic.twitter.com/OJGIt0VK3n

- Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) August 8, 2020

Born in 1958, Kashamu was the Vice-Chairman of the Senate Committee on States and Local Government in the 8th Assembly.

He was a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Ogun State.

He was appointed as the chairman, Organization and Mobilization Committee of the PDP in the South West zone of Nigeria.

In 2018, he was expelled from the Peoples Democratic Party, a decision later voided by an Abuja High Court in October 2018.

He was the 2019 Ogun State gubernatorial election candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party.

