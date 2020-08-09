Nigeria: Aisha Buhari Flown to Dubai for Medical Treatment

Premium Times
Aisha Buhari (file photo).
7 August 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi

The First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, has been flown to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, for medical treatment. Daily Trust learned that the wife of President Muhammadu Buhari travelled out of the country at the Sallah weekend due to persistent neck pain after returning to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, from Lagos.

Last month, Hajiya Buhari paid a condolence visit to Florence Ajimobi, widow of the former governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, at the Glover Road, Ikoyi residence of the Ajimobis in Lagos. Ajimobi had died on June 25 due to complications from the infectious coronavirus disease. The first lady was said to have undergone self-isolation for 14 days after the Lagos trip because of the neck pain that refused to stop for close to one month after the condolence journey. The frightening scenario shortly after the self-isolation safety protocol was said to have prompted the decision to move her to Dubai for immediate medical attention.

Daily Trust gathered that the first lady, who is now observing bed rest at an undisclosed hospital, is in a stable condition. On July 31, she observed the Eid El-Kabir prayers at home with her family to adhere to the advisories from the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 and the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA). She also took pictures with members of her family on the day. When contacted on phone, Barrister Aliyu Abdullahi, Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the First Lady, neither denied nor confirmed the information. Barr. Aliyu said: “I have not been around in the office for two weeks. “So, I’m not in a position to know.”

