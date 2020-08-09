Nigeria: Governor Mohammed Appoints Special Assistant On Unmarried Women Affairs

6 August 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has appointed Balaraba Ibrahim as the Special Assistant on Women Affairs (Unmarried).

The appointment is contained in a letter dated August 4, 2020, with reference number GO/SS/POL/S/83.

The letter, which was obtained by Sahara Reporters, was signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mohammed Baba.

"I am pleased to convey the approval of his Excellency Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed CON, the Governor of Bauchi State, for your appointment as Special Assistant, Women Affairs (Unmarried).

"The appointment is based on your knowledge, experience and personal qualities of hard work, honesty and absolute loyalty.

"I would expect you to utilise all these qualities in facing the challenges of your office to facilitate the attainment of our collective goal and the expectation of our electorate.

"The terms and conditions of your appointment as enunciated in the regular government policies as applicable," the letter read in part.

