Nigeria: Edo Assembly Crisis Deepens As Parallel Members Elect Speaker

6 August 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Usman A. Bello

Benin — Crisis in the Edo State House of Assembly took a new twist as 14 members-elect, who were refused inauguration last year and three lawmakers who had endorsed the governorship candidate of the APC, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, elected Victor Edoro, as a parallel speaker.

It was gathered that the group held the inauguration of the parallel assembly at an undisclosed venue in Benin.

It was further gathered that before the election, the members-elect took their oaths administered by Tom Efezokhae, a former Clerk of Edo State House of Assembly.

Daily Trust gathered that Edoror, emerged Speaker after a motion for the impeachment of Frank Okiye was not opposed.

It was also learnt that Mr. Sunday Aghedo, (APC Ovia SW) had moved a motion signed by the entire members, calling for Okiye's impeachment, and was seconded by Hon. Ohio Ezomo (APC Owan West).

The motion nominating Edoror was moved by Hon. Washington Osifo (APC Uhunmwonde) and seconded by Hon Eric Okaka (APC, Owan East).

Mr Chris Okaeben (APC, Oredo West) moved the motion that got Hon Emma Agbaje (APC, Akoko-Edo II), who acted as Speaker ex tempore, elected as the Deputy Speaker.

Following the inaugural sitting, Edoror announced that plenary will resume on Friday, 7th August 2020.

When contacted for reaction, the Clerk of Edo Assembly, Mr. Yaya Omogbai declined to comment on the issue.

