Nigeria: Former Nigerian Senator, Buruji Kashamu, Is Dead

The former senator and businessman, Buruji Kashamu, is dead.

Mr Kashamu died Saturday at the First Cardiology Consultants Hospital in Lagos, his friend and former colleague at the Senate, Ben Murray-Bruce, confirmed.

"I have just lost my good friend of forever to #COVID19. Until his death, Sen. Buruji Kashamu and I were inseparable. He died today at First Cardiology Consultants, in Lagos. May his gentle soul rest in peace. I pray his family and loved ones the fortitude to bear this heavy loss," Mr Murray-Bruce wrote on Twitter.

The cause of death was not immediately clear although the former lawmaker had been reported to have been ill from COVID-19, the deadly respiratory infection caused by the coronavirus.

Nigeria has so far recorded over 45,000 infections since the pandemic broke out in February.

Mr Kashamu was the founder of Western Lotto Limited, one of Nigeria's lottery operators.

He served as the senator representing Ogun East in the eighth National Assembly and for years was wanted in the United States for alleged drug offenses. He always denied wrongdoing.