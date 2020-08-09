Mauritius: Govt Declares Environmental Emergency Over Oil Spill

7 August 2020
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

Mauritius has declared a "state of environmental emergency" and asked France for help after an oil spill from a Japanese-owned ship near vulnerable waters. 

The island of Mauritius declared an environmental emergency late Friday over an oil spill caused by a Japanese-owned ship that was stranded off the coast days ago.

The MV Wakashio, owned by Japanese companies Okiyo Maritime Corporation and Nagashiki Shipping Co. Ltd., was on its way from Brazil from Singapore carrying close to 4,000 tons of fuel when it ran aground on July 25.

Cracks have appeared in the ship's hull, causing an oil spill that "represents a danger" for the nearly 1.3 million residents of the Indian Ocean island.

"Our country doesn't have the skills and expertise to refloat stranded ships, so I have appealed for help from France and President Emmanuel Macron," Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth said earlier in the day, as the French island of Reunion is Mauritius' closest neighbor. 

Nearly 400 sea booms have been deployed to control the spill and the police are looking into causes, including possible negligence, the government of Mauritius said in a statement.

As more diesel and oil leaks into the water, it may have a catastrophic effect on Mauritius, environmental group Greenpeace Africa has said.

"Thousands of species around the pristine lagoons of Blue Bay, Pointe d'Esny and Mahebourg are at risk of drowning in a sea of pollution, with dire consequences for Mauritius' economy, food security and health," Greenpeace Africa's climate and energy manager Happy Khambule said in a statement. 

A representative for Nagashiki Shipping, Yoshinori Fukushima, said the company has "put up a fence and started recovering the oil," and that the cause of the accident is being investigated.

see/dr (AP, dpa)

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: DW

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. Warns Nigeria of Al-Qaeda's Reach As Buhari Advises Forces
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Would Biden Presidency Reinvigorate U.S.-Africa Policy?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.