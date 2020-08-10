Nigeria: Buhari Approves Judicial Panel of Enquiry Over Allegations Against Magu

Premium Times
Acting EFCC Chairman Ibrahim Magu
9 August 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Soni Daniel

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of a Judicial Commission of Enquiry to investigate the alleged financial impropriety and mismanagement of recovered assets levelled against the suspended Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Mr Ibrahim Magu.

Magu was accosted on July 6, 2020, in front of the Wuse Office of the EFCC and directed to appear before the Salami-led panel.

Although Buhari's letter approving the judiciary panel was written on July 3, 2020, its terms of reference and allegation against Magu were made available to him on Saturday, August 8.

Multiple sources close to the Presidency also disclosed that the panel has been given 45 days to submit its report within 45 days of its public sitting.

The President named a 7-man panel, which is still headed by the former Appeal Court President,

Justice Isa Ayo Salami (retd) - North Central (Kwara) as the Chairman.

Other members, who are drawn from across the country are:

DIG Anthony Ogbizi Michael (NPF)- South-South - Deputy Chairman

Muhammad Abubakar Babadoko (FMOJ)- North Central- Member

Hassan Yahaya Abdullahi (DSS) - North Central (Member)

Muhammad Shamsuddeen (OAGF)- North West (Member)

Douglas Egweme (NFIU) - South-East (Member)

Barr Kazeem Attitebi - South-West - Secretary.

It is not certain if the numbers of days already spent by the panel so far would be deemed as part of the 45-day timeline as the panel has been sitting in private, barring journalists from covering its proceedings.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Would Biden Presidency Reinvigorate U.S.-Africa Policy?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
U.S. Warns Nigeria of Al-Qaeda's Reach As Buhari Advises Forces
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.