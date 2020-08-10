Nigeria: Buhari Approves Judicial Panel of Enquiry Over Allegations Against Magu

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of a Judicial Commission of Enquiry to investigate the alleged financial impropriety and mismanagement of recovered assets levelled against the suspended Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Mr Ibrahim Magu.

Magu was accosted on July 6, 2020, in front of the Wuse Office of the EFCC and directed to appear before the Salami-led panel.

Although Buhari's letter approving the judiciary panel was written on July 3, 2020, its terms of reference and allegation against Magu were made available to him on Saturday, August 8.

Multiple sources close to the Presidency also disclosed that the panel has been given 45 days to submit its report within 45 days of its public sitting.

The President named a 7-man panel, which is still headed by the former Appeal Court President,

Justice Isa Ayo Salami (retd) - North Central (Kwara) as the Chairman.

Other members, who are drawn from across the country are:

DIG Anthony Ogbizi Michael (NPF)- South-South - Deputy Chairman

Muhammad Abubakar Babadoko (FMOJ)- North Central- Member

Hassan Yahaya Abdullahi (DSS) - North Central (Member)

Muhammad Shamsuddeen (OAGF)- North West (Member)

Douglas Egweme (NFIU) - South-East (Member)

Barr Kazeem Attitebi - South-West - Secretary.

It is not certain if the numbers of days already spent by the panel so far would be deemed as part of the 45-day timeline as the panel has been sitting in private, barring journalists from covering its proceedings.

