Nigeria: Heavy Downpour - Farm Produce Worth N40 Million Destroyed in Kano

9 August 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Bashir Bello

Farm produces worth over N40 million have been destroyed by heavy downpour experienced in Bagwai local government area of Kano State.

The Executive Secretary, Kano State Emergency Management Agency, Sale Aliyu Jili disclosed this on Sunday.

Jili said the heavy downpour destroyed the farm produce in six villages of Gadanya, Gadanya Gabas, Jobe Gadanyan, Tsauwa, Tsattawa and Galawa, all in Bagwai local government area of the state.

The Executive Secretary who carried out on the spot assessment of the destroyed farmlands described the incident as devastating.

He said farm produce destroyed include maize, onion, sesame, millet, grains and cotton crops among others.

The SEMA Boss also dropped the hint of Nimet prediction of imminent flooding in more than 14 flood-prone Local government areas in the state.

The flood-prone LGAs, Jili said to include the eight metropolitan LGAs of Kano Municipal, Nassarawa, Kumbotso, Tarauni, Gwale, Fagge, Ungogo and Dala.

Others include Rimingado, Bagwai, Gezawa, Kabo, Gwarzo, Bunkure among others.

He, however, called on the relevant authorities of the Ministry of Environment, Local government and others on the need to embark on clearance of drainages and waterways to allow free flow of water and avoid flooding.

Similarly, the Council Vice-Chairman Bagwai local government area, Aminu Ibrahim Gogori said no fewer than 445 farmers were affected by the disaster.

Earlier, the village heads of Gadanya and Jobe, Shuaibu Abubakar and Abdullahi Lawal respectively, however, called on the federal and state governments to come to their aid to ameliorate the effect of the disaster.

